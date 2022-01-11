Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World Announce Tour

Shutterstock

Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World have announced a co-headlining tour for 2022!

The bands’ “Surviving the Truth” tour will have 17 dates and run in February and March.

The tour name combines the latest album titles from each band: ‘Surviving’ from Dashboard Confessional and Jimmy Eat World’s ‘All the Truth That I Can Tell.’

The tour is expected to be kicking off on February 27 in Albuquerque and wrapping up in Houston on March 22, yet there is no Utah date, yet. Perhaps this is a job for Twitter begging!

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, January 14.

Have you ever seen these bands on tour before? What do you think of their latest albums?