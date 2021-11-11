Dashboard Confessional Announces New Record

Dashboard Confessional has a new record coming out.

“All The Truth That I Can Tell” will be out on February 25th and the band gave fans a preview today with a new song called, “Here’s To Moving On.”

Singer Chris Carrabba talked about the tune saying, “I think in this song I find myself understanding what brought me to the mat and what it takes to get up off the mat. Sometimes what brought you to the mat are outside forces and sometimes it’s you, yourself. Or it can be all those things. But it does seem the only thing that gets you up off the mat isn’t outside forces. It’s always you.”

What brought you “to the mat?”