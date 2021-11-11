Boner Fight for November 11th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: HATERS JUST DO THAT; THEY HATE.

A man in a wheelchair was recently seen in security footage lighting a temporary Pulse Night Club memorial on fire.

via Huffpost

Boner Candidate #2: THREATEN HIS LIFE BECAUSE HE VOTED TO REPAIR BRIDGES AND HIGHWAYS.

Rep. Fred Upton recently released a voicemail that contained death threats after he showed support for a new infrastructure bill.

via Yahoo! News