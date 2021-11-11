Geek News on the Radio for November 11th, 2021

Lost In Space Season 3 Trailer Drops

Star Wars Hotel Fully Booked for Opening

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed that Walt Disney World’s Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel is fully booked for its first four months when it opens in the spring of next year.

via Gizmodo

Saturday Morning All Star Hits Coming to Netflix

The combination adult animation and live action show is a celebration of 80s and 90s television created by SNL‘s Kyle Mooney and Bento Box Entertainment’s Ben Jones.

via Variety

Star Trek: Prodigy Gets Second Season

After airing only three episodes of its first season, the animated Star Trek: Prodigy has been confirmed for a second season on Paramount +.

via Variety