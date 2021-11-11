Geek News on the Radio for November 11th, 2021

Lost In Space Season 3 Trailer Drops
Star Wars Hotel Fully Booked for Opening
Disney CEO Bob Chapek has confirmed that Walt Disney World’s Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser hotel is fully booked for its first four months when it opens in the spring of next year.
Saturday Morning All Star Hits Coming to Netflix
The combination adult animation and live action show is a celebration of 80s and 90s television created by SNL‘s Kyle Mooney and Bento Box Entertainment’s Ben Jones.
Star Trek: Prodigy Gets Second Season
After airing only three episodes of its first season, the animated Star Trek: Prodigy has been confirmed for a second season on Paramount +.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.