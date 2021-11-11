Sean Means Movie Reviews for November 11th, 2021

What I Saw:

Home Sweet Home Alone — “Home Alone” remake — Disney+ — 1 star

“A married couple tries to steal back a valuable heirloom from a troublesome kid.” via IMDB

Director: Dan Mazer

Starring: Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates

Clifford the Big Red Dog — children’s book adaptation — theaters, Paramount+ — 3 stars

“A young girl’s love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size.” via IMDB

Director: Walt Becker

Starring: Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Izaac Wang

Belfast — Kenneth Branagh childhood remembrance — theaters — 3 1/2 stars

“A young boy and his working class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s.” via IMDB

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Starring: Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe