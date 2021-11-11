Boner of the Day for November 11th, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: THEY CAN BLUR THAT OUT, RIGHT?
Eli Manning has received 3 different FCC complaints after he flipped the bird on Manning Cast during “Monday Night Football”.
Boner Candidate #2: I’M AN ARTIST SO KISS MY ASS.
Jared Leto is now saying that he was joking when he said in a red carpet interview that he gave his Suicide Squad castmates gifts like anal beads and used condoms.
Boner Candidate #3: HATERS JUST DO THAT; THEY HATE.
A man in a wheelchair was recently seen in security footage lighting a temporary Pulse Night Club memorial on fire.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: THREATEN HIS LIFE BECAUSE HE VOTED TO REPAIR BRIDGES AND HIGHWAYS.
Rep. Fred Upton recently released a voicemail that contained death threats after he showed support for a new infrastructure bill.
Boner Candidate #2: HEY…THE WIFE CAN HAVE OTHER BABIES.
Colts quarterback Carson Wentz says that although his wife is having their second child any day, he will still play against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Boner Candidate #3: HE WAS TAKIN’ MY FOOD AND LAUGHING AT ME.
Florida police are searching for a man after witnesses saw him beating a seagull with a shovel.
