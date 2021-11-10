Boner Fight for November 10th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WELL THE LADIES WOULDN’T WANT TO LEARN WELDING WOULD THEY?

While in prison, women aren’t given access to the same vocational trainings as men.

via The Salt Lake Tribune

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S ABOUT TIME THESE DAMN KIDS GOT A DECENT EDUCATION

A teacher at Dry Creek Elementary School took advantage of a Veteran’s Day speech to rant about Covid-19 vaccines, and socialism. A parent of one of the children attending the school said “It was just basically full of anti-Asian rhetoric talking about how people getting free handouts like food from the grocery store is anti-American and for lazy people,”

via Deseret News