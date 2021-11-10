Boner Fight for November 10th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WELL THE LADIES WOULDN’T WANT TO LEARN WELDING WOULD THEY?
While in prison, women aren’t given access to the same vocational trainings as men.
Boner Candidate #2: IT’S ABOUT TIME THESE DAMN KIDS GOT A DECENT EDUCATION
A teacher at Dry Creek Elementary School took advantage of a Veteran’s Day speech to rant about Covid-19 vaccines, and socialism. A parent of one of the children attending the school said “It was just basically full of anti-Asian rhetoric talking about how people getting free handouts like food from the grocery store is anti-American and for lazy people,”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.