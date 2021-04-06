Dave Grohl Announces New Book!

Foo Fighters fans have been waiting for this! Frontman Dave Grohl has announced a new book!

Grohl announced The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music is set to be released on October 5.

Fans have been expecting this since Grohl created an Instagram account sharing stories from his life.

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl has announced the details of a book that he has written. This is 'The Storyteller' https://t.co/XUP8dehH5X pic.twitter.com/GG7Jzd3Tg0 — Rock Sound (@rocksound) April 6, 2021

Grohl also recorded an audio version of what seems to be the book’s introduction, which you can find on Foo Fighters’ Youtube channel.

You can pre-order the book at DaveGrohlStoryteller.com

Will you be reading this Dave Grohl’s book? What kind of stories are you most looking forward to reading in this book?