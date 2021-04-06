Billy Corgan Calls Singing at Cubs Game “Stuff of Nightmares”

Billy Corgan probably won’t be singing at any baseball games any time soon.

In a recent interview, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman recalled singing “Take Me Out the Ballgame” at an infamous Chicago Cubs playoff game.

Corgan had to perform at the seventh-inning stretch during game six, which he said was “The famous [Steve] Bartman game where he reached over and kept Moises Alou from catching the ball.”

Smashing Pumpkins frontman and lifelong baseball fan recalls painful experience singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game": https://t.co/vNrXQfgXT6 — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) April 6, 2021

Corgan called the whole ordeal “the stuff of nightmares” and said, “It was a disaster. It was probably one of the worst moments of my life. Not just musically, of my life.”

