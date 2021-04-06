Dave Grohl Recalls the Day After Kurt Cobain Died

The day Kurt Cobain died shocked many people, but particularly his Nirvana bandmates.

In an interview with BBC, Dave Grohl recalled how he dealt with the tragedy the day after Cobain’s death.

Grohl said he felt “uncertainty” the day after his death, not knowing what to do with himself.

“I didn’t really have a plan,” said Grohl to the BBC. “When everything’s sort of turned upside down and shaken up like that, you just wake up every day

thinking, ‘Who am I, where am I, what am I doing?’”

