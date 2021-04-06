Teen Rocks Out to Paramore and Incubus on American Idol

Finally! Some rock has made it to American Idol!

16-year-old Casey Bishop of Estero, Florida performed Paramore’s “Decode” and Incubus’ “Wish You Were Here” on Monday night.

Bishop did have some help on that Incubus song, of course, from frontman Brandon Boyd.

Boyd joined the show as part of the “All-Star Duets” theme on American Idol.

Do you watch American Idol? Do you think more rock should be included on competition shows like this?