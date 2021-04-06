Dave Grohl on How He Started Writing

Dave Grohl has announced his new book “The Storyteller”, but has also revealed how he started writing it.

In an audio teaser for the book (and accompanying Instagram post) Grohl described just how the writing process began for him.

Grohl reveals that he started with talking into a tape recorder before moving on to using pen and paper.

Dave Grohl will share an array of stories from throughout his life and career in a new book, 'The Storyteller,' to be published in October. https://t.co/TxrwUEJZPH — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 6, 2021

“In clumsy ramblings, it was like the rantings of the town drunk. I began to spill out my simple thoughts onto the page, praying that I’d be the only person to read them,” recalled Grohl.

Of course, that lead to him writing music…and now a book!

The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music is out on October 5.

Are you excited to read Dave Grohl’s book? Do you write or journal? Is David Grohl sniffing his own farts or are you looking forward to reading this? Would a better title be “Lord of the Grunge”?