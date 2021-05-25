Dave Grohl Goofs Around, Tells Stories on ‘Tonight Show’

Dave Grohl’s co-hosting gig on The Tonight Show came with a lot of fun stuff on Monday night.

Grohl told some pretty great Beatles stories about Ringo Starr’s farts in the band’s van and Paul McCartney sitting at his piano to play “Lady Madonna.”

While Grohl was promoting his What Drives Us docu-series, he also made time to play a music guessing game, do some comedy, and recreate the internet meme that has Grohl repeat the words

“the best” from the Foo Fighters song “Best of You.”

How did you think Dave Grohl did co-host The Tonight Show? Do you think Dave Grohl could host his own talk show?