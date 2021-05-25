25 Years Ago: Sublime’s Bradley Nowell Dies of a Heroin Overdose

May 25 marks 25 years since Sublime’s Bradley Nowell passed away.

On May 25 1996, Nowell was found dead in his motel room.

Singer died just months before @sublime's breakthrough self-titled album was released: https://t.co/qCm9lho6I5 — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) May 25, 2021

Nowell’s passing came just two months before Sublime’s self-titled album was released.

Nowell was 28 when he passed away.

What is your favorite Sublime song? Do you remember hearing about Bradley Nowell’s death?