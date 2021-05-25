News

25 Years Ago: Sublime’s Bradley Nowell Dies of a Heroin Overdose

May 25 marks 25 years since Sublime’s Bradley Nowell passed away.

On May 25 1996, Nowell was found dead in his motel room.

Nowell’s passing came just two months before Sublime’s self-titled album was released.

Nowell was 28 when he passed away.

