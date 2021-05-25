Billboard Music Awards on NBC Sink to New Lows in Ratings and Total Viewers

Not even BTS could save the Billboard Music Awards
American Idol’s season finale accompanied by big performers outdid the BBMA.
Idol had 5.4 million viewers-more than twice as many fans as BBMA.
Billboard Music Awards on @NBC sink to new lows in #TVRatings and total viewers#BBMAs https://t.co/rjMagHIwia
— TheWrap (@TheWrap) May 25, 2021
It was CBS who won the night with 60 Minutes, The Equalizer, NCIS Los Angeles, and the series finale of NCIS New Orleans.
Do you think the continued downtrend in music award shows is in part due to the artist saying award shows like the Grammy’s don’t matter to them? Or could it be the audience for those shows that don’t watch it on TV and stream it instead?
