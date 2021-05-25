AFI Share New Song, “Tied to a Tree”

Photo: Jiro Schneider

AFI is getting fans ready for their new album with yet another song release.

The band released “Tied to a Tree,” off of their upcoming album Bodies.

AFI guitarist Jade Puget said of the song, “This is not only my favorite song on the record but an exemplification of the evolution of the band.”

Check out “Tied to a Tree” on AFI’s Youtube channel and when Bodies is released on June 11.

What do you expect from this new AFI album? What do you think of what you have heard so far?