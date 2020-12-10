Dave Grohl: “Hold On To Your Tuchuses” – Something Special Is Coming For Hanukkah

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin are going to release a new song for each night of Hanukkah.
Dubbed “The Hanukkah Sessions”, the duo will record eight songs by eight Jewish artists.
Grohl joked on Twitter, “Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS!”
With all the mishegas of 2020, @GregKurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year. Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims.
L’chaim!! pic.twitter.com/baTduQYdBW
— Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 10, 2020
Hanukkah begins at sundown tonight (Thursday) and continues through Friday, December 18.
If you celebrate Hanukkah, what are some of your favorite traditions?
