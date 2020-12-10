News

Dave Grohl: “Hold On To Your Tuchuses” – Something Special Is Coming For Hanukkah

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin are going to release a new song for each night of Hanukkah.

Dubbed “The Hanukkah Sessions”, the duo will record eight songs by eight Jewish artists.

Grohl joked on Twitter, “Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS!”

Hanukkah begins at sundown tonight (Thursday) and continues through Friday, December 18.

If you celebrate Hanukkah, what are some of your favorite traditions?

