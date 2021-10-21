Dave Grohl Laughed Off ‘Bad Reviews’ of Foo Fighters’ Bee Gees Covers Record

Dave Grohl loved covering the Bee Gees and he doesn’t care what you think.

Talking to Rolling Stone, Grohl said that Foo Fighters had a blast recording the Bee Gees cover album ‘Hail Satin.’

“So, we basically made that record in a week, and for no other reason than just to have fun,” Grohl explained.

“The best part was when I started reading bad reviews of it,” Grohl added. “It was truly just to make ourselves smile. Hopefully other people as well.”

What do you think of Foo Fighters covering the Bee Gees? What do you think Foo Fighters should do for their next album?