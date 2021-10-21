Rise Against To Release ‘Nowhere Sessions’ EP In November

Rise Against has announced that they will be releasing their ‘Nowhere Sessions’ EP in November.

Out on November 12, the EP will be an expansion of the band’s latest album ‘Nowhere Generation’ and feature live tracks.

Songs included on the EP are live versions of “Savior,” “Nowhere Generation,” and “Talking to Ourselves.”

'Nowhere Sessions' EP is a live expansion of our album Nowhere Generation mixed in with a couple fun ones and a classic. Our songs take on so many different patinas when we play them live or strip them down and In some ways, every time we play it is different. pic.twitter.com/D7tEuGhhj2 — Rise Against (@riseagainst) October 21, 2021

Rise Against’s ‘Nowhere Generation’ was released in June.

Will you be checking out this Rise Against EP? Have you seen Rise Against perform live?