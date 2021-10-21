News

Rise Against To Release ‘Nowhere Sessions’ EP In November

Posted on

Rise Against has announced that they will be releasing their ‘Nowhere Sessions’ EP in November.

Out on November 12, the EP will be an expansion of the band’s latest album ‘Nowhere Generation’ and feature live tracks.

Songs included on the EP are live versions of “Savior,” “Nowhere Generation,” and “Talking to Ourselves.”

Rise Against’s ‘Nowhere Generation’ was released in June.

Will you be checking out this Rise Against EP? Have you seen Rise Against perform live?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top