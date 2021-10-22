Boner of the Day for October 22nd, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: CAN’T YOU JUST WEAR SOME LUCKY SOCKS?

Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that he watches videos of gorillas fighting to the death to get motivated before a game.

via CBS

Boner Candidate #2: KEANU SAID I CAN’T SLOW DOWN!

A San Diego man lead police on a chase because he believed the stolen tow truck he was driving would explode if he stopped.

via NY Daily News

Boner Candidate #3: PE TEACHERS TEARING IT UP.

Two Florida elementary school PE teachers were arrested because they shot a man whose apartment they accidentally entered.

via Yahoo! News

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: HEY DAVIS COUNTY PARENTS… WHAT THE HELL?!?!

The Davis County School District has failed to acknowledge hundreds of reports of Black students being called racial slurs by fellow students.

via SL Trib

Boner Candidate #2: G IS A DANGEROUS LETTER.

A Florida man was arrested after removing a letter ‘G’ from a courthouse sign and striking a woman.

via Smoking Gun

Boner Candidate #3: LAVA TSUNAMI IDIOTS.

Four British men breached police checkpoints to take a picture next to an erupting volcano in the Canary Islands.

via NY Post