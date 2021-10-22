Boner of the Day for October 22nd, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: CAN’T YOU JUST WEAR SOME LUCKY SOCKS?
Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that he watches videos of gorillas fighting to the death to get motivated before a game.
Boner Candidate #2: KEANU SAID I CAN’T SLOW DOWN!
A San Diego man lead police on a chase because he believed the stolen tow truck he was driving would explode if he stopped.
Boner Candidate #3: PE TEACHERS TEARING IT UP.
Two Florida elementary school PE teachers were arrested because they shot a man whose apartment they accidentally entered.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: HEY DAVIS COUNTY PARENTS… WHAT THE HELL?!?!
The Davis County School District has failed to acknowledge hundreds of reports of Black students being called racial slurs by fellow students.
Boner Candidate #2: G IS A DANGEROUS LETTER.
A Florida man was arrested after removing a letter ‘G’ from a courthouse sign and striking a woman.
Boner Candidate #3: LAVA TSUNAMI IDIOTS.
Four British men breached police checkpoints to take a picture next to an erupting volcano in the Canary Islands.
