Boner Fight for October 22nd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: CAN’T YOU JUST WEAR SOME LUCKY SOCKS?
Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that he watches videos of gorillas fighting to the death to get motivated before a game.
Boner Candidate #2: HEY DAVIS COUNTY PARENTS… WHAT THE HELL?!?!
The Davis County School District has failed to acknowledge hundreds of reports of Black students being called racial slurs by fellow students.
