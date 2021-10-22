Boner Fight for October 22nd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: CAN’T YOU JUST WEAR SOME LUCKY SOCKS?

Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that he watches videos of gorillas fighting to the death to get motivated before a game.

via CBS

Boner Candidate #2: HEY DAVIS COUNTY PARENTS… WHAT THE HELL?!?!

The Davis County School District has failed to acknowledge hundreds of reports of Black students being called racial slurs by fellow students.

via SL Trib