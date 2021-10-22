System of a Down’s Serj Tankian Tests Positive for COVID-19

System of a Down has pulled the plug on a pair of Los Angeles shows after frontman Serj Tankian announced he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

The 54-year-old Tankian, who revealed his diagnosis Thursday on social media, says he tested positive in spite of being fully vaccinated and having been “incredibly careful” throughout the pandemic. The news comes eight months after Tankian called the pandemic “devastating.”

System of a Down reschedule shows after Serj Tankian tests positive for COVID: https://t.co/uALiC73yXE pic.twitter.com/A0EwkChepW — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) October 21, 2021

System of a Down’s weekend appearances at the Banc of California Stadium has been pushed back to February 4th and 5th of next year, the band has announced.

Is it a good idea for bands to be performing right now?