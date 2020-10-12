David Bowie’s ‘Man Who Sold The World’ Gets 50th Anniversary Re-Release With Original Title, Artwork

David Bowie’s classic album The Man Who Sold The World is getting a 50th-anniversary re-release – under a different name.

The album will be released under its original title Metrobolist, with the cover art from the initial 1970 first edition that was later changed. Eight of the album’s nine tracks have been fully remastered by longtime Bowie producer Tony Visconti.

The album was one of Bowie’s favorites. He once described it as “the most creative” of his early recordings.

What’s your favorite ‘era’ of Bowie’s career?