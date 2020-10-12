Dave Grohl Plays Drums On New Stevie Nicks Song

Stevie Nicks recruited Dave Grohl to play drums on her new single “Show Them The Way”.

And that’s not the only famous Dave lending Stevie a hand – Eurythmics founder Dave Stewart, who produced Nicks’ 2011 album The Blackbird Diaries, plays guitar.

"I hope that this song and its words will be seen as a prayer. A prayer for our country. A prayer for our world."

“Show Them The Way” is Nicks’ first new song in six years, based on a dream she once had involving MLK, John and Robert Kennedy, and John Lewis.

Proceeds from the song go to the charity Musicares.