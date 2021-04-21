News

Deftones Drop Music Video For ‘Ceremony’

Posted on

Deftones tapped a horror movie veteran for their new music video for “Ceremony.”

The video is directed by Leigh Whannell, writer of the original Saw and Insidious movies, and stars actress Cleopatra Coleman.

Frontman Chino Moreno said the band reached out to Whannell after hearing he was a fan of their most recent album, Ohms.

What other directors would you like to see make a music video, and for which band?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top