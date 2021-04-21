Deftones Drop Music Video For ‘Ceremony’

Deftones tapped a horror movie veteran for their new music video for “Ceremony.”

The video is directed by Leigh Whannell, writer of the original Saw and Insidious movies, and stars actress Cleopatra Coleman.

Frontman Chino Moreno said the band reached out to Whannell after hearing he was a fan of their most recent album, Ohms.

