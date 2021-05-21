Diving Deeper: Hawaii Resort Opens 1.8 Million-Gallon Aquarium For You To Swim In

A new addition to a resort in Hawaii will give you a truly up close and personal experience with marine life.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, located on the Kona-Kohala coast, has unveiled a new marine center that includes a 1.8 million-gallon aquarium where you can swim with marine biologists and more than 3,000 tropical fish.

Guests can also take part in a private eagle ray feeding and a fish derby.

