News

Diving Deeper: Hawaii Resort Opens 1.8 Million-Gallon Aquarium For You To Swim In

Posted on

A new addition to a resort in Hawaii will give you a truly up close and personal experience with marine life.

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, located on the Kona-Kohala coast, has unveiled a new marine center that includes a 1.8 million-gallon aquarium where you can swim with marine biologists and more than 3,000 tropical fish.

Guests can also take part in a private eagle ray feeding and a fish derby.
What’s the coolest creature you’ve seen up close while swimming/snorkeling/scuba diving?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:
Comments
To Top