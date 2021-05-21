The Addams Family game is coming to Nintendo Switch

‘The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem’ game is coming out this year.

Just in time for Halloween, the game will be released on Nintendo Switch which will allow players to choose which character to play with find 3D graphics.

The mission of the game is to help ‘The Addams Family’ save their mansion from a mysterious person trying to take it over.

‘The Addams Family: Mansion Mayhem’ game will be out on September 21 on Nintendo Switch.