Johnny Rotten Not Involved In Upcoming Sex Pistols Biopic

The upcoming biopic series about the Sex Pistols is happening without the involvement of Pistols

frontman John Lydon, a.k.a. Johnny Rotten.

Band ‘muse’ Jordan Mooney says the singer is “a difficult person” to work with and that “him not being involved is the best thing that can happen”.

True to form, Lydon has lashed out at the series, calling it “the most disrespectful s*** I’ve ever had to endure.”

Johnny Rotten ousted from the Danny Boyle 6 part Sex Pistols TV series | Louder Than War https://t.co/Yc9jg6ogP6 — Louder Than War (@louderthanwar) May 21, 2021

The six-part miniseries will be directed by Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle, with Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten and Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams as Mooney.

Filming began last month.

What other bands should get their own biopic?