Unreleased Slash, Bennington Collaboration Shared

A clip of a previously unheard collaboration between Slash and Chester Bennington is making the rounds.

The GnR guitarist and the Linkin Park singer teamed up for the tune “Crazy,” which was supposed to be part of Slash’s 2010 solo album.

The song was eventually turned into “Doctor Alibi” with Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister on vocals instead.

The clip was shared today by producer Big Chris Flore, who said, “I think part of the reason it got shelved for so long was out of respect, just waiting for Linkin Park to release whatever they were going to release with Chester and then give [Chester’s family] time to figure out if they wanted to do anything with it. Slash hadn’t heard anything from them and it just was forgotten about I feel like, so it was just perfect timing [to share it].”

What dead rockstar would you like to find previously unheard music from?