Boner of the Day for May 24, 2021

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: WHEN YOU GOTTA GO, YOU GOTTA GO

A Japanese bullet train operator leaves his duty to make a doodie.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: OKAY, WE’LL REFUND YOUR MONEY

A high school in Florida makes post-edits to their yearbook, adding clothes to female students who they believed weren’t, ‘up to the dress code’.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: ICK. JUST ICK.

Passion ensues on the walkway when Megan Fox gets handsy with mongoloid Machine Gun Kelly in the most romantic place possible: The Billboard Music Awards.

Read More

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: YOU MAY NOT NAMASTE

While Alabaman public school are now offering yoga classes to their students, the same students are not allowed to use terms such as, “namaste.”

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THERE IS A STACK OF HAM MISSING

A man’s perfect Subway restaurant escapade was foiled when he failed to account for the building’s ceiling couldn’t support his weight.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: JUST LIKE ROMEO AND JULIET.

Anthony Bouchard, who is currently serving under in Wyoming’s state Senate, has confessed to impregnating a 14-year-old when he was 18.

Read More