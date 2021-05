Mr. Inbetween (Season 3, Tuesday May 26, FX/Hulu)



Borat Supplemental Reportings (Special, Tuesday May 26, Prime Video)

Friends: The Reunion (Special, Thursday May 27, HBO Max)

Rugrats (Series Reboot, Thursday May 27, Paramount+)

Lucifer (Season 5 Finale, Friday May 28, Netflix)

Oslo (Miniseries, Saturday May 29, HBO/HBO Max)

