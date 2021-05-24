Boner Fight for May 24, 2021

BONER CANDIDATE #1: OKAY, WE’LL REFUND YOUR MONEY
A high school in Florida makes post-edits to their yearbook, adding clothes to female students who they believed weren’t, ‘up to the dress code’.
BONER CANDIDATE #2: JUST LIKE ROMEO AND JULIET.
Anthony Bouchard, who is currently serving under in Wyoming’s state Senate, has confessed to impregnating a 14-year-old when he was 18.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.