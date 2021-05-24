Geek News on the Radio for May 24th, 2021

The first full trailer for Chloé Zhao’s Eternals promises an epoch-spanning epic from Marvel
Disney’s New Spider-Man Ride Will Allow You to Purchase Upgrades
Video game fans won’t be unfamiliar with the ‘microtransactions’ that the new Spider-Man ride will offer for in-ride upgrades.
Henry Cavill To Star in Lionsgate’s ‘Highlander’ Reboot From Chad Stahelski
The Witcher star is going to be starring in the new Highlander film.
HBO Max is getting new animated Batman and Superman shows
Two brand new shows featuring the caped crusaders are coming to the streaming service, one kid-friendly, and one not so much.
