Geek News on the Radio for May 24th, 2021

The first full trailer for Chloé Zhao’s Eternals promises an epoch-spanning epic from Marvel



Read More

Disney’s New Spider-Man Ride Will Allow You to Purchase Upgrades

Video game fans won’t be unfamiliar with the ‘microtransactions’ that the new Spider-Man ride will offer for in-ride upgrades.

Read More

Henry Cavill To Star in Lionsgate’s ‘Highlander’ Reboot From Chad Stahelski

The Witcher star is going to be starring in the new Highlander film.

Read More

HBO Max is getting new animated Batman and Superman shows

Two brand new shows featuring the caped crusaders are coming to the streaming service, one kid-friendly, and one not so much.

Read More