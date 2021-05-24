News

X96 I.P.O. | May 23, 2021

Posted on

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • St. Vincent “Down”
  • Cannons “Bad Dream”
  • Green Day “Pollyanna”
  • Shaed featuring Lewis Del Mar “High Dive”
  • Weezer “I Need Some of That”
  • Royal Blood “Boilermaker”
  • Bleachers “Stop Making This Hurt”
  • Holly Humberstone “The Walls Are Way Too Thin”
  • Garbage “Wolves”
  • Angels and Airwaves “Euphoria”
  • Twenty One Pilots “Choker”
  • Saint Motel “It’s All Happening”
  • Japanese Breakfast “Be Sweet”
  • Surf Curse “Freakes”

