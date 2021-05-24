X96 I.P.O. | May 23, 2021

X96’S Inital Public Offering : A full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- St. Vincent “Down”
- Cannons “Bad Dream”
- Green Day “Pollyanna”
- Shaed featuring Lewis Del Mar “High Dive”
- Weezer “I Need Some of That”
- Royal Blood “Boilermaker”
- Bleachers “Stop Making This Hurt”
- Holly Humberstone “The Walls Are Way Too Thin”
- Garbage “Wolves”
- Angels and Airwaves “Euphoria”
- Twenty One Pilots “Choker”
- Saint Motel “It’s All Happening”
- Japanese Breakfast “Be Sweet”
- Surf Curse “Freakes”
