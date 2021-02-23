Dropkick Murphy’s Announce New Album

The Dropkick Murphys have just announced a new album AND single!

The 10th album from the Boston-based band announced that their album, Turn Up That Dial, will be released on April 30.

The news comes with the release of the new song, “Middle Finger.”

While you wait for the full album, you can check out Dropkick Murphys’ free St. Patrick’s Day livestream!

Are you excited about new music from Dropkick Murphys? What do you think of the new song? What is your favorite Dropkick Murphys song?