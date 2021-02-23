System of a Down Reschedule CA Shows

Good news for anyone who missed out on seeing System of a Down last year!

The band’s shows with Korn, Faith No More, Helmet, and Russian Circles have been rescheduled for new October dates.

This comes after the coronavirus put a dent in the bands’ plans to perform back in May of 2020.

Tours: System of A Down announce rescheduled California shows https://t.co/um8M1ylV98 pic.twitter.com/fYntZIELHR — Siglov Freudivan (@DerangedRadio) February 23, 2021

So, if you still have your tickets from that original show, they will be honored as the bands all play the Banc of California Stadium on October 22 and 23.

Were you supposed to go to these shows last year? Do you expect to see all of these bands perform in October? Have you seen any of these bands perform live before?