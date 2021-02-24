Boner of the Day for February 24th, 2021

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: AS OUR FRIEND BRETT SAID… ‘HE WHO SMELT IT, DEALT IT.’

Utah senator Todd Weiler tweets about not knowing what ‘HB 38’ despite it being his bill. via Twitter

Boner Candidate #2: AND HE SANG ABOUT THIS WHY?

American rapper Meek Mill recently apologized to Vanessa Bryant after singing about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. via Page Six

Boner Candidate #3: NOW HE’LL NEVER KNOW IF IT’S A BOY OR A GIRL

A man was making a bomb to announce the gender of his child before an accident trigger the explosion and he was killed. via CBS News

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: WHEN WILL HE LOSE HIS JOB

On Monday, Tucker Carlson spoke with Merrick Garland about the insurrection at the capitol on January 6th. Tucker Carlson was set off after Merrick Garland expressed that he would oversee the prosecution of the white supremacist’s who attacked the capital. Tucker Carlson then claimed that white supremacists had nothing to do with the attack. via Mediaite

Boner Candidate #2: WHEN DO WE STOP LETTING THIS WOMAN PUSH PEOPLE AROUND

A poster at Hanna Holbrook Elementary celebrating black history month was taken down after a Facebook post from Natalie Cline called the poster: ‘highly political’ and that the poster ‘pushes towards an extremely controversial ideology.’ via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #3: MONEY MEANS EVERYTHING

California’s vaccine rollout plan was taken advantage of by people who were buying vaccines for themselves rather then letting them go to the community. via Vice News