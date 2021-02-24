Boner Fight for February 24th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: AND HE SANG ABOUT THIS WHY?

American rapper Meek Mill recently apologized to Vanessa Bryant after singing about the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant. via Page Six

Boner Candidate #2: WHEN DO WE STOP LETTING THIS WOMAN PUSH PEOPLE AROUND

A poster at Hanna Holbrook Elementary celebrating black history month was taken down after a Facebook post from Natalie Cline called the poster: ‘highly political’ and that the poster ‘pushes towards an extremely controversial ideology.’ via Fox 13