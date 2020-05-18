Dropkick Murphys Team Up With Bruce Springsteen For Charity Concert At Fenway Park

Boston legends Dropkick Murphys will be playing a charity concert inside an empty Fenway Park, featuring a big-name guest star: Bruce Springsteen. The show, called ‘Streaming Outta Fenway’, will broadcast live on Friday, May 29th. The band members will keep their social distance by performing on the baseball diamond – one at each base.

Next Friday, May 29th, Fenway Park will be home to the @DropkickMurphys “Streaming Outta Fenway” to raise funds for multiple charities on the local, national, & international level! Full details: https://t.co/kSHWXkdWmv pic.twitter.com/thu0SR37va — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 18, 2020

Springsteen – who was booked to play Fenway in August – will join the band remotely for two songs. The show will raise money for several charities including Feed America and Habitat for Humanity. Are you itching to get back to live concerts, or are you fine watching from home?