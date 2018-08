Tickets go on sale this Friday!

Fans of alt are having a good day. After Radiohead’s Thom Yorke announced a Salt Lake date, we got news the Echo and the Bunnymen are also coming to the Union Event Center on November 27th for their “The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon” tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 17th at 10 am at Ticketfly.com.