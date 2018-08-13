Thom Yorke is Coming to Salt Lake!

He Likes Us! He really likes us!

Thom Yorke of Radiohead has announced a North American tour for late 2018 and guess what? Salt Lake City made the cut. Mr. Yorke will perform at the Union Event Center on December 13th with tickets going on sale this Friday at ticketfly.com.

According to Consequence of Sound, “will be accompanied on stage by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and audiovisual artist Tarik Barri, both of whom collaborate with Yorke in Atoms for Peace.” I expect this show to sell out fast, so look alive on Friday.

.@thomyorke will tour in the US this November and December with a live electronic performance featuring @nigelgod and @tarikbarri. Support from special guest @ollycoates. For full details of the dates: https://t.co/uRY5xXSsI1 pic.twitter.com/E1rCE6Navr — Radiohead (@radiohead) August 13, 2018