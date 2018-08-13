Smashing Pumpkins Throw Out First Pitch At Cubs Game

The old Corgan Curveball

The Smashing Pumpkins got to do something pretty cool in their hometown on Sunday night: throwing out the first pitch at the Cubs-Nationals game.

The band sported custom jerseys featuring their names and a number. Guitarist James Iha and touring bassist Jack Bates wore No. 18, while frontman Billy Corgan, of course, got 0. Drummer Jimmy Chamberlin handled the pitching honors as his bandmates looked on. Reports say he did a solid job.

Later for the 7th inning stretch, the Pumpkins returned to sing “Take Me Out To The Ballgame.” Which artist would you say is the biggest baseball fan? Geddy Lee? Steve Perry? Is there a rockstar you’d like to attend a game with? Who and why?

Smashing Pumpkins threw out the first pitch at Wrigley Field https://t.co/z1oOLOnJ3C pic.twitter.com/s2BzlNr02y — SPIN (@SPIN) August 13, 2018

The Smashing Pumpkins are playing at Vivint Smart Home Arena on September 4th. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster.