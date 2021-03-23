Eddie Vedder’s Isolated Vocals for “Alive”

Eddie Vedder has one of the best-known voices in rock for a reason.

This video of the Pearl Jam singer’s isolated vocals for “Alive” proves the power of his voice.

The video is making its rounds again online and a great reminder of how great Vedder sounds on the track.

The isolated vocals are cued up with a video of a live Pearl Jam performance.

What do you think of Eddie Vedder’s voice on “Alive?” What is your favorite Pearl Jam song?