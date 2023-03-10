Florence and the Machine Cover No Doubt

Florence Welch | Shutterstock

Showtime’s hit series “Yellowjackets” gave fans a look at its next season with the help of Florence and the Machine! In the trailer for season 2, Florence + the Machine can be heard doing an epic cover of No Doubt’s “Just a Girl.”

“I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a “deeply unsettling” way for the show,” frontwoman Florence Welch shared in a statement. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who’s first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

“Yellowjackets” tells the story of a high school soccer team whose plane crashed in the ’90s.

You can stream Florence + the Machine’s version of “Just a Girl” now and check out the new season of “Yellowjackets” starting March 24.