Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park | X96 Meet the Bands

Todd Nuke’em chatted with Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park about putting together the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park’s 2nd album, “Meteora” and about his new track, “In My Head” that was made for Scream VI.

In putting together “Meteora” 20th-anniversary package, Mike says that it was “like finding a box of photos you didn’t know you had.” The box set will be released on April 7th and include:

5 LPs Meteora (1 LP) Live in Texas (2 LP) – debut vinyl release Live in Nottingham 2003 (2 LP) – previously unreleased

4 CDs Meteora LPU Rarities 2.0 Live Rarities 2003-2004 Lost Demos (previously unreleased)

3 DVDs (Including 4 previously unreleased concerts) Veterans Stadium 2003, Live in Seoul 2003 Live in Manila 2004, Live in Denver – Projekt Revolution 2004 The Making of Meteora/The Art of Meteora & the new Work In Progress lifestyle documentary

Deluxe packaging

40-page book

36” x 24” Poster of the Meteora wall

Litho created by Delta, the street artist featured on the album cover

Retro Sticker Sheet

Linkin Park Logo Stencil

Hi-res Digital Download Card

Needless to say that if you’re a fan, you really need to own this.

You can preorder it over at linkinpark.com.

And check out Mike Shinoda’s new single featuring Kailee Morgue, “In My Head” made from “Scream VI” which opened today!

