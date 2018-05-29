Florence and the Machine & St. Vincent Announce Salt Lake Date

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE

CONFIRM NORTH AMERICAN LEG OF GLOBAL TOUR

HIGH AS HOPE OUT JUNE 29

Florence + the Machine confirm a 23 city North American fall headline tour today, kicking off August 5 in Montreal, QC, including a stop at Maverick Center on September 14th.

Tickets are on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, June 1 at 10 A.M. local time at smithstix.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select dates before the general public beginning Tuesday, May 29 at 12 P.M. local time, through Thursday, May 31 at 10 P.M. local time. Visit florenceandthemachine.net for more information.

Florence + the Machine’s hugely anticipated fourth studio album High As Hope—co-produced by Florence and Emile Haynie and featuring contributions from Kamasi Washington, Sampha, Tobias Jesso Jr, Kelsey Lu and Jamie xx—is out June 29 on Republic Records.