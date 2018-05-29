Weezer FINALLY Covers Toto’s “Africa”

Yes, Weezer fans have been asking for this, and no, I don’t know why..

There has been a long-running Twitter page run by a Weezer fan, @weezerafrica which literally says “I jokingly told Weezer to cover Africa and now it’s my thing. The original ” But it picked up steam, and here we are. Weezer finally shared a cover of Toto’s 1982 hit “Africa.”

Toto’s Steve Lukather even tweeted his love with a “Very flattered and thanks Weezer.”

Never let anyone tell you that you can’t follow your dreams kids. One day, you TOO could get a band to cover a song that everyone wishes they could forget. 🙂