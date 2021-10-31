Foo Fighters Perform with Paul McCartney at Hall of Fame

Saturday night Sir Paul McCartney inducted Foo Fighters at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Once the Foos finished their acceptance speech, they hit the stage to perform The Beatles’ “Get Back” with McCartney.

The band also performed “Everlong,” “My Hero,” and “Best of You.”

Check out fan-shot clips from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Youtube while you can, or wait to watch the whole thing on HBO Max on November 20.

What did you think of Paul McCartney’s induction of Foo Fighters? Will you be watching the broadcast of the Hall of Fame?