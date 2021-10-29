Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Set For Saturday Night

This weekend, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will hold its 2021 Induction Ceremony, set for Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena in Cleveland.

The concert will include appearances by most of the 2021 class including Foo Fighters, the Go-Go’s, Tina Turner, and Carole King. Inductees Jay-Z and Todd Rundgren are not scheduled to appear in person.

Other honorees include Randy Rhoads, Clarence Avant, and LL Cool J.

The show won’t be broadcast live on Saturday but will air on November 20th on HBO and HBO Max.

Get ready for the biggest night in live music. The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony premieres November 20 on @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/5WrW5YKWog — HBO (@HBO) October 18, 2021

It’s the first live HOF induction since 2019 – last year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic.

