Treat Or Trick? Limp Bizkit Releasing New Album Today

Limp Bizkit is dropping a Halloween treat – or is it a trick? – for their fans: a new album, out this weekend.

Guitarist Wes Borland just revealed that the band’s new album, Limp Bizkit Still Sucks, will be out Sunday, Oct. 31st.

It will be Bizkit’s first new album since 2011’s Gold Cobra. The first single, “Dad Vibes”, was released last month.

What albums do you like to listen to on Halloween? Ever wear a rock-inspired costume?

